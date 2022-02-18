March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.

This virtual free round table discussion is to raise awareness about a modern-day type of slavery, what it looks like in our community and what to do about it.

Join Zonta Club of SCV to learn more about the impacts of legalizing prostitution and its impact on human trafficking. Senate Bill 357 is about to pass and is a first step in that direction. SB 357 “would repeal those provisions related to loitering with the intent to commit prostitution.” Justifications for and against this bill are compelling. Learn more in order to make an informed decision.

Hosted by the Zonta Club of SCV’s Advocacy Committee. the “Zonta Empowers: Take Action” series is offered several times a year and has highlighted subjects like ending child marriage, human trafficking and PTSD. Be aware that we will be discussing mature topics.

Zonta Club of SCV plans to have future discussions that feature topics like intimate stalking and others that will help the community understand topics that can be difficult to discuss. Zonta Club of SCV also plans to collaborate with organizations locally that share their mission.

Advance reservations are required. Register for the Zoom meeting here.

The Zonta Club of SCV supports the empowerment of girls and women locally and worldwide. To learn more visit Zonta Club of SCV.

