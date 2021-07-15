Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control

|
|
|
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
|
|
A “large fight” involving individuals at Pitchess Detention Center resulted in more than 30 injuries and multiple ambulances being dispatched Thursday.
|
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
|
The Zonta Club of SCV Foundation announces sponsorship of a new Women’s Lounge to be featured in Bridge to Home’s new shelter for women experiencing homelessness which is now in development.
|
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
|
Two brush fires broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
|
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
|
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
|
|
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
|
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library and the Include Everyone Project SCV.
|
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme".
|
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
|
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
|
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
|
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential.
|
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
