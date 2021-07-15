header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
| Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Twenty Years in Review – First in a Series

Marcia Mayeda

Marcia Mayeda, director of Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals. I began thinking of what a one-dimensional child I was. Didn’t I have any interests other than animals? Then I came upon a grade school story I wrote about meeting a Leprechaun. I was so relieved to find I had another topic in my collection.

In this story I asked the Leprechaun many questions to find out where he hid his gold, and through negotiations I convinced him to take me to the treasure. We travelled some distance until he brought me to the gold, and I made him give it to me so I could . . . buy all the animals in the world! I laughed at this story and realized my love for animals was my destiny from the beginning.

DACC is the largest animal care and control agency in the country, so I guess my Leprechaun story has come true in a way. July 2021 is my 20 year anniversary of leading DACC, and as I reflect on all the improvements made over the years I am exceedingly grateful to the staff and volunteers who have worked alongside me to successfully implement these changes and make DACC the nationally recognized industry leader it is today. I am also thankful to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for their trust in my leadership and support of our mission.

When I joined DACC I discovered philosophical and operational differences from what I knew as best practices. DACC had an approach more reminiscent of the 1950’s. I was shocked to see that the largest animal control organization in the nation was so far behind the times.

I set forth to change the organizational culture from a “dogcatcher and dog pound” mentality to the progressive animal welfare organization that it is today. Thankfully, I had many supporters in the department that also wanted to see these changes. We began making changes right away and these continue even today as we discover better ways of serving our community. We are a learning organization and are always scanning the environment to identify best practices.

When reflecting on all the improvements we have implemented I realized that one monthly blog is not long enough to discuss even the highlights. Because these deserve a deeper discussion, this month’s blog begins a blog series about how DACC has revolutionized operations. This month’s edition is about how we have transformed the care of animals in our animal care centers (ACCs).

The Year 2001
When I joined DACC animal care was substandard. Overcrowded and decaying cages and poor sanitation were often the case. Dog runs had three to four large dogs per run, creating a stressful environment and competition for food, water, and resting space. Fights were not uncommon. Cats were housed in small cages – feral cats in old primate research cages – in dark and neglected rooms. Multiple cats were put in cages together without enough room for proper distancing, eating, and elimination. Cleaning practices were poor, resulting in animal disease and odors that discouraged adoptions. Dogs were fed by large hanging self-feeders, which were not cleaned regularly, spread disease, and made it impossible to properly observe if a dog was eating enough. The food was of poor quality and minimal nutrition.

In 2001, DACC only had six veterinarians and six registered veterinary technicians to care for more than 90,000 animals each year in six facilities. Because all dogs and cats are required by law to be spayed or neutered before adoption, the medical staff only had time to focus on spay/neuter surgeries and not on the general health of the animals in the care centers. Most surgeries were performed in dilapidated single-wide trailers that had outlived their suitability for use. Medical issues, including simple upper respiratory disease, were not observed nor treated and resulted in a high euthanasia rate. DACC did not even vaccinate against kennel cough, the most prevalent canine illness in animal shelters.

Twenty years ago, there were no behavioral enrichment programs to reduce animal stress and make them more adoptable. Behavioral assessments were not conducted, and we could not provide any informed recommendations to potential adopters. The lack of enrichment contributed to the stressful environment, lowering animals’ immune systems and making them more susceptible to disease.

Most appalling, 70% of the dogs and 79% of the cats were euthanized instead of finding live outcomes such as return to their families, adoption, or placement with animal rescue groups. I immediately told DACC managers that we were going to strive toward a 90% live release rate for our animals. They thought I was a crazy “humaniac”, but I knew I needed an audacious goal to really change how they viewed their responsibility to the animals and the public. And so we began.


The Year 2021
Through many approaches we have significantly reduced euthanasia to just 12% for dogs and 34% for cats. Although it will always be necessary for us to euthanize to end an animal’s suffering or protect public safety from a dangerous dog, we continue to identify innovative strategies to reduce these percentages even further. Our efforts to further reduce cat euthanasia will be discussed in an upcoming edition in this series.

Since 2001, the County and DACC’s supporting nonprofit foundation, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (LACACF – www.lacountyanimals.org), have invested millions of dollars into improving the care center environments. New spay/neuter clinics, cat housing (including new cat cages, cat solariums, exercise pens, portals to double the size of cat cages, and outdoor “catios”), dog play yards for exercise and socialization, new or refurbished dog kennels, new horse barns and livestock housing, improved HVAC systems, and adding our seventh animal care center in Palmdale have all elevated the quality of housing and care for the animals. We have also completed a Facilities Master Plan for the renovation and replacement of our aging animal care centers when funding becomes available.

We have implemented state-of-the-art disinfection protocols, automatic dog waterers, commercial washers and dryers to launder bedding, and commercial dishwashers to properly clean food and water bowls. These all have contributed to a great reduction in disease by providing more sanitary environments and have increased the comfort of the animals.

We incorporate industry best practices of animal care center management into our operations. DACC has implemented the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering operating framework, which is based on respectful treatment of animals, placing every healthy and safe animal, transparency and leadership, thoughtful public policy, and safe communities. We have adopted the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, the international standard for housing large numbers of animals. The Five Freedoms are freedom from hunger and thirst; discomfort; pain, injury, or disease; fear and distress; and freedom to express normal behavior. We have also implemented the specialized animal handling program called Fear Free Animal Handling to reduce fear, anxiety, stress, and frustration for animals in our care.

Our medical team has expanded to 13 veterinarians and 28 registered veterinary technicians to care for about 19,000 animals/year in seven animal care facilities. DACC follows shelter medicine best practices as recommended by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. All animals receive intake and exit examinations, core vaccines, flea/tick treatment, and preventative and supportive care. We now provide individualized medical treatment for each animal and perform other surgeries, beyond routine spay and neuter, to save animals’ lives. The LACACF’s Dreams Come True program and the organization Healthcare for Homeless Animals pay for extraordinary medical procedures for animals admitted into our ACCs, saving countless lives each year. LACACF’s Grooming Gives Hope program pays for professional groomers to groom severely matted animals, usually with underlying medical problems that can then be treated.

Now we have a professional animal behaviorist on staff and a team dedicated to providing environmental enrichment through toys, dog play groups, cat habitat expansion, horse exercise turnouts, specialized enclosures for reptiles, and other means. We provide objective assessments of animal behavior and make good recommendations for the most suitable placement.

It is so rewarding to see the transformation we have made for the animals in our care. I no longer cringe when I visit our ACCs but am overjoyed to see the outstanding care our team is providing. Next month I will tell you about how we have revolutionized our work protecting the community.

Marcia Mayeda

Marcia Mayeda is the Director of Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
Monday, Jul 5, 2021
As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – July 2021

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – July 2021
Thursday, Jul 1, 2021
As we move into the warm summer months, it’s a great time of year for you and your family to take full advantage of the City’s miles of off-street trails, 35 parks, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, swimming pools and paseos, as well as local hiking venues.
READ MORE...

Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda

Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
I began working for my local veterinarian when I was in high school and remained at that job until I left for college.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires

Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Our community and City Council have worked diligently over the years to preserve the tens of thousands of acres of pristine open space that surrounds our City.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
A “large fight” involving individuals at Pitchess Detention Center resulted in more than 30 injuries and multiple ambulances being dispatched Thursday.
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
The Zonta Club of SCV Foundation announces sponsorship of a new Women’s Lounge to be featured in Bridge to Home’s new shelter for women experiencing homelessness which is now in development.
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Two brush fires broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme". 
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay. 
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential.
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
%d bloggers like this: