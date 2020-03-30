[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
Monday, Mar 30, 2020
market
The Dow Jones average on Monday, March 30, 2020. | Graph: Yahoo! Finance.

 

MANHATTAN — Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about 700 points higher — a 3.1% increase — after a mild opening at the morning bell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had even bigger percentage jumps, closing 3.3% and 3.6% higher, respectively.

Leading investment firms have cautioned against too much optimism, however, as the exact mortality and economic ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic remain in flux.

In an investor note issued Monday, UBS warned that “because infection rates are likely to keep rising for some time, and also because in-cash equity markets we have not yet seen a capitulation in the core positions in growth style stocks, it may be early to say a firm bottom has already been made.”

Similar warnings were issued by analysts at Goldman Sachs, who said: “We believe it is likely that the market will turn lower in the coming weeks, and caution investors against chasing this rally.”

The Dow reached its lowest point during the coronavirus on March 23, when it closed at 18,591 points. Five days later, President Trump signed into law a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help shuttered businesses maintain payroll and ease economic burdens for furloughed or laid-off employees.

The president has said further measures may be warranted — and taken — to prop up the economy. Reportedly the House is already considering a Phase IV stimulus. The House and Senate are in recess until April 20.

European markets initially fell but closed on a positive note. The pan-European market Stoxx 600, which was down more than 2% earlier in the day, closed up 1.2%. Markets in Germany and the United Kingdom also rose 2% and 1%, respectively.

Oil markets also continue to be shaken by the social-distancing guidelines, which has kept drivers at home. Oil prices hit new lows Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate dipping below $20 per barrel, its lowest price in nearly two decades.

Oil companies have lamented the massive drop in demand brought about by social distancing, with some investors calling the current environment a “bloodbath.”

President Trump spoke recently about reopening the economy by Easter, only to announce Sunday at his daily press briefer that he would extend social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

“It was just an aspiration,” Trump said of his initial Easter deadline. “Easter should be the peak number, and it should start coming down and hopefully very substantially from that point.”

The decision was prompted, at least in part, on new estimates from the administration’s leading infectious-disease experts that as many as 200,000 Americans could die from Covid-19.

More than half of all states have statewide stay-at-home orders on nonessential business. Maryland and Virginia issued statewide stay-at-home orders Monday, while Florida announced it would shut down only parts of its state.

Cases of Covid-19, the new strain of coronavirus, have more than doubled in the last week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The virus has affected more than 766,000 and killed nearly 37,000 worldwide.

Last Thursday, the United States surpassed Italy and China to take the lead in the number of Covid-19 cases. About 153,000 have been infected by the virus in the United States, while 2,800 have died.

— By Nick Rummell, CNS
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.
As residents stay safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gold's Gym locations in Southern California are streaming free at-home workouts live on Instagram.
Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
Max, #A5360157, an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd, is ready to meet you by appointment at the Castaic Animal Care Center, for adoption.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
