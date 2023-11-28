header image

November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV
| Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
mattress recycling

In the State of California, you have several options when you’d like to recycle a mattress, all at no cost to you.

The Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Act was established in 2013 (Senate Bill 254) and updated in 2014 (Senate Bill 1294) and 2019 (Assembly Bill 187).

How to recycle a mattress:

Retailer take back: When you buy a new mattress and are having it delivered, ask your retailer about taking your old one back. California law requires retailers to offer to pick up an old mattress at no extra cost.

A few things to know:

Delivery or set up fees for the products being delivered may still apply.

The retailer has up to 30 days to take back your old mattress.

The retailer may refuse to pick up the old mattress if it poses a health or safety risk.

If you believe your retailer is not complying with this law, contact the Mattress Recycling Council at Bye Bye Mattress.

Recycle your mattress: You can drop off your mattress at a collection site or recycling facility for free. Bye Bye Mattress also has collection events throughout the state. Find one here.

Bulky item pick up: Contact your local government to learn how curbside pick up of a bulky item works in your area. You may have free pick up available. In Santa Clarita contact Burrtec. The waste collection company will take bulky items for free at their local facility and will schedule a free curbside pick up if contacted at least 48 hours prior to next collection day. Residents are allowed four bulky item pick-ups per year, with up to three items per pick-up. Contact Burrtec at Santa Clarita Burrtec Bulky Waste Pickup.

According to Bye Bye Mattress, more than 10 million mattresses have been recycled in California since the Mattress Recycling Council launched the program in the state. If laid end-to-end, that is enough mattresses to stretch from California’s coastline to the middle of the Indian Ocean.

For more information visit ByeByeMattress.com.

11-27-2023 Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
11-24-2023 Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
11-24-2023 Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
11-22-2023 Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
