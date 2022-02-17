May 1: Taste of the Town Returns

Child & Family Center announced the return of their annual Taste of the Town.

The 33rd annual event will be held at a new location, Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons on Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita.

Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event is seen by many as the “must-attend” event of the year.

Fine local restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors will provide unlimited gourmet tastings for attendees.

Band favorite Mark LeVang and Friends will once again entertain the crowd. Live and silent auctions offer opportunities to bid on some great items.

The event will kick off Sunday May 1 from 1- 5 p.m. for VIP attendees and 2-5 p.m. for General Admission.

Tickets for the event start at $85 for general admission and $125 for VIP tickets.

