May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra

Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash. The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra and JCI Santa Clarita Foundation are teaming up to transport you to a dream world of fun and entertainment.

“The orchestra has only been in existence since 2021. We are so excited to host our first fundraiser, and we’re going out with a bang,” said J.R. Hills, SCSO Board president. “We are planning for a night full of fun with the Mad Hatter theme.”

Get your fill of scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and savor wine as musicians serenade the night away. Participate in a silent auction and raffle, and don’t forget to don your best, your craziest, your most outlandish hat to take away the grand prize in the Mad Hatter’s hat contest. It’s sure to be an evening to remember!

Proceeds from the event will assist Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra in bringing high quality and passion-filled music to our community performed by extraordinary local musicians. JCI Santa Clarita Foundation provides financial support to JCI Santa Clarita, a membership-based, young adult organization that provides leadership development opportunities through community service projects. Funds will enable JCI Santa Clarita to continue their flagship programs such as Get Real: Adulting 101, 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers.

The event is taking place at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita on May 12, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/mad-hatters- bash-2023 and include food and wine. Special ticket prices for guests under 21 are also available. There are limited tickets, so get yours now. Festive/cocktail wear is welcome.

Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available. We are also seeking donations for a silent auction and raffle. Contact us at info@santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org or visit our website for more information. While you’re there, get tickets for SCSO’s upcoming concert “Happy Feet: An Evening of Dance Music” on May 20.

