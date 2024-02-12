May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference

The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on May 16. The conference will feature keynote speaker Seth Mattison, an internationally recognized thought leader, author and advisor. Mattison will address the topic of “The Future of Work: Strategies for Leading a Human-Centered World of Work.”

Seth Mattison has shared his insights with corporate leaders in a wide variety of industries. Companies that he has worked with include Adidas, Sales Force, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Thomson Reuters. Mattison’s presentation for VIA will focus on talent management, high-performance cultures, leadership, and the Future of Work. It promises to be engaging while blending surprising truths, actionable insights, and inspiring stories.

“We are thrilled to host the VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024, featuring Seth Mattison as our keynote speaker,” said Kathy Norris, CEO/President at VIA. “This event underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, characterized by technological advancements, shifting demographics, and changing consumer behaviors, leaders face the daunting task of navigating uncertainties while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The VIA Workforce Development Conference aims to equip attendees with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Attendees can expect to gain invaluable perspectives on critical questions shaping the future of work, including the evolving needs of talent, the requisite leadership styles, e_ective team nurturing strategies, and the identification of potential disruptors on the horizon. Through interactive sessions and thought-provoking discussions, participants will emerge prepared to lead agile, collaborative, and digitally enabled teams capable of driving impact across all stakeholders.

For those interested in attending the conference, visit via.org.

###

About VIA:

Since its establishment in 1981, VIA has been a steadfast champion of business interests across the Santa Clarita Valley. Comprising a diverse membership representing industrial, commercial, and service companies, VIA serves as a comprehensive resource hub for businesses, oAering legislative advocacy, networking opportunities, educational initiatives, and more. For more information on the 2024 VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024, contact Kathy Norris at kathy@via.org or (661) 803-6404.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...