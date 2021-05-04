May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop

Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.

The training event will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m through Zoom.

To register for the online event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite website [here].

Tickets are $5 for JCI members and $10 for non-members. The event is open to the public and anyone who wants to learn the art of fundraising. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win money that will be donated to a non-profit of their choosing. Proceeds will go into the “JCI to the Rescue” fund which provides money to businesses struggling through the pandemic.

JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a fundraising workshop where Rey and Staley will share their tips and tricks for navigating the fundraising hustle. Staley and Rey will present insightful strategies for corporate philanthropy, nonprofit fundraising techniques, and field questions from the group on ways to conduct successful community fundraising initiatives. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn from other nonprofit professionals in the Santa Clarita Valley. You don’t want to miss this training–relevant for anyone looking to make an impact for charities and their local community! This event is part of JCI Santa Clarita’s 2021 training series.

Rey is the recently appointed Executive Director of the College of the Canyons Foundation. A Santa Clarita Valley resident, Rey comes to COC with more than a decade of experience in non-profit fundraising and development. In her role, she works closely with Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors to coordinate and lead the college’s ongoing fundraising endeavors, identify potential donors and develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community leaders. Rey earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, her Non-profit Management Certification from University of Texas and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Villanova University. She has served small, medium and large non profits from the SCV Community Center to City of Hope and Santa Clara University. Rey joined JCI Santa Clarita in 2021.

Staley is a Senior Consultant for American Philanthropic, a consulting firm specializing in fundraising services for nonprofits nationwide. Prior to that, she worked for a non-partisan policy organization based in Washington, D.C. Staley has experience in charitable foundation outreach & grant writing, corporate giving, grant management, nonprofit accounting, coordinating direct mail, and more. Her work has been published in Philanthropy Daily magazine. Staley studied Political Science and Business Management at Arizona State University. An Arizona native, she relocated to Santa Clarita in May of 2020 and joined JCI Santa Clarita shortly thereafter. She also serves USA Waterski as its Arizona & New Mexico Councilperson and fundraising committeewoman.

About Junior Chamber International

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 18-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has over 50 members and is famous for our SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

Where?

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

Whats in it for you?

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.

