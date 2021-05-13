May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Press Release

Tommy’s Boats – a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan – announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.

The dealership will hold a Grill & Chill Hiring Event Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, at Castaic Lake from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Interviews will be available on the spot at the Main Boat Ramp on Castaic Lake, located at 32829 Lake Hughes Road, Castaic. Look for the big flags.

The dealership has over 30 positions available, including sales, service, and the wake and surf shop.

Food will also be available, as well as time on the water in Malibu and Axis boats. Tommy’s is the largest Malibu and Axis dealer globally.

For more information, call (702) 456-0025 or email hiring@gettommys.com.

To learn more about the dealership, visit gettommys.com.

