Hiring Event

May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Press Release

Tommy’s Boats – a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan – announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.

The dealership will hold a Grill & Chill Hiring Event Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, at Castaic Lake from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Interviews will be available on the spot at the Main Boat Ramp on Castaic Lake, located at 32829 Lake Hughes Road, Castaic. Look for the big flags.

The dealership has over 30 positions available, including sales, service, and the wake and surf shop.

Food will also be available, as well as time on the water in Malibu and Axis boats. Tommy’s is the largest Malibu and Axis dealer globally.

For more information, call (702) 456-0025 or email hiring@gettommys.com.

To learn more about the dealership, visit gettommys.com.

No Comments for : May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event

    May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event

    2 hours ago
  • Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year

    Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year

    3 hours ago
  • Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship

    Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship

    4 hours ago
  • Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”

    Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 13)

    Today in SCV History (May 13)

    14 hours ago
  • Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families

    Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families

    18 hours ago
  • Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools

    Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools

    19 hours ago
  • LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia

    LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia

    20 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814

    20 hours ago
  • LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE

    LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.