LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California. The venerated event kicked-off at the historic Hall of Justice, where Assistant Sheriff’s Myron Johnson, Commander Tania Plunkett, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Assistant Chief Blake Chow, from Los Angeles Police Department; and Special Olympics representative President and CEO of Special Olympics Southern California, Ms. Kelly Pond were in attendance and witnessed the ceremonial hand-off of the Torch as LASD Deputies received the Flame of Hope from LAPD runners.

More than 300 deputies from sheriff’s patrol stations and divisions county-wide and law enforcement agencies took part in the relay as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC). While Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.7 million in 2023 alone. Since the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s inception in 1981, it has raised more than $1 billion globally to support the Special Olympics. Assistant Sheriff Myron Jonson expressed the importance for participation in this enriching event, “These athletes with intellectual disabilities are leaders in our communities and truly deserving of our support. Through our engagement with the Special Olympics, we strengthen the trust and bonds within our community.”

This year, the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began on May 28 in Chula Vista, CA. LASD Deputies participating in the run serve as Guardians carrying the Flame of Hope throughout Southern California and will use the Flame to light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games in Long Beach, CA, June 8.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is proud to continuously participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Southern California and supports how the athletes and their communities’ lives are enriched through sports, leadership programs and athlete health.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics in Southern California click www.sosc.org/torchrun.

