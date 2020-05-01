May 4 VIA Motivational Monday: ‘Digital Marketing in Our New Norm’

WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association’s next free “Motivational Monday” Zoom session, titled “Ahead of the Curve – Digital Marketing in our New Norm,” on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
You may submit your questions in advance by emailing kathy@via.org or there will be time to submit them during the event.
With the state clearing a pair of somber COVID-19 milestones with 50,000 cases and 2,000 deaths, California Governor Gavin Newsom nonetheless said Friday he’s optimistic the statewide lockdown can be relaxed next week.
WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association's next free "Motivational Monday" Zoom session, titled "Ahead of the Curve - Digital Marketing in our New Norm," on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force is asking the leaders of major internet service providers to provide free internet access to all of California’s students.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
The American Cancer Society has decided to close its Valencia/Santa Clarita office at 25020 Avenue Stanford as of April 30, chapter Executive Director Dan Witzling said in an email to staff and supporters.
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.