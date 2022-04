May 5: Hart District Blood Drive

Ten students with autism graduated on April 8 from the Uniquely Abled Academy, a program which teaches young adults with high functioning autism to be entry-level CNC machinists.

Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve over time, the data demonstrate that we are slowly moving in the right direction.

Join the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Tuesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., for their enhanced clinic.

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a networking mixer hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its upcoming free events. Click links below for more information.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths, 1686 new positive cases countywide, with 47 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa

SACRAMENTO — Caltrans dignitaries, employees, families and friends gathered solemnly on the west steps of the State Capitol Thursday for the department’s 32nd Annual Workers Memorial to remember and honor the 189 public servants who have died since 1921 while building and maintaining California’s transportation system.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide, with 76 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host a Blood Drive Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday.

College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.

The SCV Water Board of Directors has appointed Maria Gutzeit to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Gutzeit will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3.

Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.

Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.

Today in SCV History (April 27) 1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec

New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.

April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards Schools in the Newhall School District and William S. Hart Union High School District were named 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program Winners on Tuesday, April 26.

Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.