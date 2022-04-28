May 5: Hart District Blood Drive

Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans dignitaries, employees, families and friends gathered solemnly on the west steps of the State Capitol Thursday for the department’s 32nd Annual Workers Memorial to remember and honor the 189 public servants who have died since 1921 while building and maintaining California’s transportation system.
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
