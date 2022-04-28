header image

April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
May 5: Hart District Blood Drive
| Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Hart District Blood Drive

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host a Blood Drive Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Blood Drive will take place at the Hart District Board Room, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy Santa Clarita, 91350.

This blood drive benefits Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital directly. Help keep much needed blood in Santa Clarita.

Visit redcross.org to schedule an appointment.
Uniquely Abled Academy Students Graduate, Launch Machining Careers
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Uniquely Abled Academy Students Graduate, Launch Machining Careers
Ten students with autism graduated on April 8 from the Uniquely Abled Academy, a program which teaches young adults with high functioning autism to be entry-level CNC machinists.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional Local Deaths; 76 New SCV Cases
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional Local Deaths; 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide, with 76 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events
ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its upcoming free events. Click links below for more information. 
ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events
May 5: Chamber’s Cinco De Mayo Networking Mixer
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a networking mixer hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
May 5: Chamber’s Cinco De Mayo Networking Mixer
May 17: Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Enhanced Clinic
Join the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Tuesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., for their enhanced clinic.
May 17: Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Enhanced Clinic
Message from L.A. County’s Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
As COVID-19 continues to evolve over time, the data demonstrate that we are slowly moving in the right direction.
Message from L.A. County’s Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
May 7: Mission Orchestra Presents Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, Other Folk Tunes
Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
May 7: Mission Orchestra Presents Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, Other Folk Tunes
Uniquely Abled Academy Students Graduate, Launch Machining Careers
Ten students with autism graduated on April 8 from the Uniquely Abled Academy, a program which teaches young adults with high functioning autism to be entry-level CNC machinists.
Uniquely Abled Academy Students Graduate, Launch Machining Careers
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional Local Deaths; 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide, with 76 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional Local Deaths; 76 New SCV Cases
L.A. County Reducing Community COVID Testing Sites
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.
L.A. County Reducing Community COVID Testing Sites
Fallen Highway Workers Honored at Annual Caltrans Memorial
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans dignitaries, employees, families and friends gathered solemnly on the west steps of the State Capitol Thursday for the department’s 32nd Annual Workers Memorial to remember and honor the 189 public servants who have died since 1921 while building and maintaining California’s transportation system.  
Fallen Highway Workers Honored at Annual Caltrans Memorial
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Students Testing Positive Increases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10  new deaths, 1686 new positive cases countywide, with 47 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Students Testing Positive Increases
SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents
Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.
SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents
April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30. 
April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show
Hart District High Schools Rank in Top 13 Percent of Public High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District High Schools Rank in Top 13 Percent of Public High Schools
SCV Water Appoints New Member to Represent District 3
The SCV Water Board of Directors has appointed Maria Gutzeit to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Gutzeit will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3.
SCV Water Appoints New Member to Represent District 3
COC Recognized for Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Recognized for Equitable Course Placement
Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer
The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday. 
Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits
BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.
New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards
Schools in the Newhall School District and William S. Hart Union High School District were named 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program Winners on Tuesday, April 26.
Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards
Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
