May 6: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Irrigation Systems

Upgrade your irrigation system by matching your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need. Learn about irrigation system design and operation basics, including drip irrigation and new high-efficiency spray technology.

Join SCV Water’s free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Cap It or Convert It! Better Landscape Practices on Sat., May 6, at 9 a.m.

The class will discuss retrofitting existing sprinklers with High-Efficiency Nozzles, which are good for areas with groundcovers, and converting to drip for individual plants. Register to learn from our expert teacher, Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist, on how to convert your irrigation to drip and high efficiency.

“Improving irrigation efficiency can improve the quality of your landscape while reducing the amount of water you need to apply,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Cap It Or Convert It: Better Landscape Practices Workshop or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardeningclasses/.

