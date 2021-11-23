header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
| Monday, Nov 22, 2021

Marcia MayedaLos Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.

LACMC is a professional organization of Los Angeles County managers and executives that promotes professional development and leadership for its more than 1,400 members. As the largest employer in Southern California, over 100,000 employees in more than 36 County departments provide vital public services as diverse as law enforcement, property assessment, public health protection, water conservation, cultural and recreational activities, family services, animal welfare, and many more.

Los Angeles County has been recognized as a Top 10 Government Services Employer by Forbes Magazine and has received national awards for executive leadership development and performance management.

“I am honored to have been selected as LACMC’s new president,” said Mayeda. “Leading this outstanding organization of public service professionals will be a rewarding experience, and I look forward to working with leaders from all areas of Los Angeles County government who work hard every day to improve the lives of our residents.”

Mayeda is the longest-serving county department head, joining Los Angeles County as its Director of Animal Care and Control (DACC) in 2001. She has led DACC though transformational changes that have greatly increased animal adoptions, reduced euthanasia, and expanded services to pet owners. Mayeda has a Bachelors of Science degree in animal science from Western Illinois University and a Masters of Nonprofit Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. She is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator and writes a monthly blog that can be viewed and subscribed to at: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council

Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths

Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday nine new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,790 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input

LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low

Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 26 new deaths and 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,631 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project

County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 28:
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Bon, voyage! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the Santa Clarita community to join them for the 14th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library branch on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
What are the most pressing issues affecting housing, infrastructure and services offered in Santa Clarita?
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
The Outlets at Tejon is hosting a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting
The community is invited to a special tribute to honor our Vietnam veterans at the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday nine new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,790 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club to Host Holiday Hoedown Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is set to dust off their ugliest holiday sweaters on Dec. 5 to kick off the season.
Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club to Host Holiday Hoedown Dance
SCV Food Pantry to Host Annual Turkey Drive
Starting on Nov. 20 until Nov. 24, the SCV Food Pantry will hold its annual turkey donation outside of its offices in Newhall.
SCV Food Pantry to Host Annual Turkey Drive
Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December
It’s the most wonderful time of the year again — the Holiday Home Tour is coming to town on Dec. 3 and 4 to benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.
Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December
State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 26 new deaths and 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,631 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low
SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report
County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the 2021 Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards have officially opened and will remain open until Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: