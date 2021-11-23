Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council

Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.
LACMC is a professional organization of Los Angeles County managers and executives that promotes professional development and leadership for its more than 1,400 members. As the largest employer in Southern California, over 100,000 employees in more than 36 County departments provide vital public services as diverse as law enforcement, property assessment, public health protection, water conservation, cultural and recreational activities, family services, animal welfare, and many more.
Los Angeles County has been recognized as a Top 10 Government Services Employer by Forbes Magazine and has received national awards for executive leadership development and performance management.
“I am honored to have been selected as LACMC’s new president,” said Mayeda. “Leading this outstanding organization of public service professionals will be a rewarding experience, and I look forward to working with leaders from all areas of Los Angeles County government who work hard every day to improve the lives of our residents.”
Mayeda is the longest-serving county department head, joining Los Angeles County as its Director of Animal Care and Control (DACC) in 2001. She has led DACC though transformational changes that have greatly increased animal adoptions, reduced euthanasia, and expanded services to pet owners. Mayeda has a Bachelors of Science degree in animal science from Western Illinois University and a Masters of Nonprofit Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. She is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator and writes a monthly blog that can be viewed and subscribed to at: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/.
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
