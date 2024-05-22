National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to Save, Improve the Lives of Pets in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit, Petco Love, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Los Angeles County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

The ACF is a nonprofit organization that supports the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) through fundraising for animal lifesaving programs, serving the communities of Los Angeles County.

“Our investment in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Petco Love’s support will allow us to continue to provide services to keep pets and families together,” said Marcia Mayeda, Director of Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control. “We are grateful for Petco Love’s ongoing support of our mission and look forward to providing more resources to pet families in Los Angeles County.”

Renee Sikand, President of the ACF remarked: “The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation exists to support DACC’s efforts to keep pets and their families together, find new homes for pets, and enhance the care of animals in the seven DACC animal care centers. Petco Love’s generous grant allows us to continue providing this important support to the most vulnerable animals in our communities.”

For more information about the ACF, visit lacountyanimals.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org. For more information about DACC, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.

About the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions,

public education, disaster response, and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County Animal Care Centers. To learn more, visit lacountyanimals.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

