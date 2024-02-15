header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
| Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Water drop
Top view of hands of family members holding plates with homemade food and desserts while serving festive table before Christmas dinner. Credit: shironosov via IStock


Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge.

Allison, who teaches in the College of Health and Human Development, said people should forgive themselves for any ‘indulgences’ that took place during the past couple of months, noting that the holidays provide an important opportunity for families to hunker down, follow traditions, and indulge.

“I always tell people to enjoy the holidays for what they are,” Allison said. “Don’t feel like you have to exclude yourself because of the looming emotional harm that follows it.”

“I’ve always loved making cookies with my mom around Christmas time,” she said. “But, there are instances where a day of cookies becomes a week, and so on.” It is acceptable to partake in special events by eating, drinking and being merry to a certain extent, she said, but one big Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t need to become an entire December of overeating.

Continuing to indulge just because something is within reach is something she advocated being wary of. She noted the important thing is to quickly get back on track, and that depending on each individual’s health goals, “that can look different for everyone.”

Allison said healthy living habits allow a day or two of indulgence as long as one keeps focused on their long-term health goals.

Eating freely during a holiday can contribute to a sense of gratitude for people, especially those who have lost loved ones or experiencing hardships around the close of the year and beginning of the next, she said. Allison insinuated that balanced meals throughout the day are essential; additionally, consuming more protein at breakfast and less at dinner has the potential to improve metabolic health overall.

However, as a collective, society tends to view the entire holiday season as a time to forget about everything until the new year begins; through a false sense of an impending fresh start, Allison said.

“I respect that people are looking for that opportunity,” she said. “But with all things considered, your life, job and cravings are still going to be the same on Jan 1 as they were on Dec 31.

“Life does not drastically change in those 24 hours,” she continued. “Overly restrictive diet plans and resolutions for the new year usually result in groups of people falling off the wagon.” And those that “fall off the wagon,” Allison said, often lead to empty fitness centers by the time February rolls around and individuals abandoning whatever goals they swore to uphold in the New Year.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof

Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
FULL STORY...

Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared

Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference

CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
FULL STORY...

Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships

Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
For every student who has received a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting

Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through Mar. 18.
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
For every student who has received a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com