Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational

Two days of races in Malibu proved to be some of the best swimming Master’s teams have ever had.

A total of 11 TMU records were broken by Master’s men’s and women’s swimmers at the Rodinoff Invitational hosted by Pepperdine University Friday and Saturday. The meet featured teams from all three divisions of the NCAA, as well as the NAIA.

“A great last day of competition,” said Master’s Swim & Dive head doach Curren Bates . “Multiple personal bests were set and our fitness level is the highest it’s ever been this early in the season.”

Kylee Sears broke three records in the meet: the 200 Freestyle (1:52.94); 500 Free (5:04.48); 1000 Free (10:34.2). Jasmine Biedermine set two individual marks in the 100 Breast stroke (1:07.9) and the 200 Breast (2:32.77). Trudy Patterson also claimed two records in the 200 Back (2:14.5) and the 200 IM (2:19.85). And Noel Partridge set the new women’s 200 Butterfly mark (2:18.94).

Michael Loughboro set two new marks: the 100 Back (54.56) and the 200 Back (1:58.47).

A relay record was also broken as the women’s team set a new mark in the 400 medley (Patterson, Biederman, McMurray, Sears) at 4:02.37.

The teams will be back in the water competing this Saturday in a tri-meet against NCAA Division 2 teams Fresno Pacific and Biola. The meet will be held in La Mirada, Calif.

