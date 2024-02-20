Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.

The PCSC is made up of 15 colleges and universities that include NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA schools.

Several individuals finished on the podium, including Kylee Sears, Dylan Crane, Freddie Cole and Tyler LeDet. Teams that finished on the podium were the men’s 400 relay team and the men’s 800 relay team.

In the first two days of the competition, several records were broken on the women’s swim team. Trudy Patterson in the 200 Individual Medley (IM) with a time of 2:09.40; Camryn Bussey in the 50 Free with a time of 24.08; the 800 Freestyle Relay team of Kylee Sears, Bussey, Patterson and Hope Gutierrez set a record with a 7:46.41. And the 200 Medley Relay (Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Emma McMurray, Camryn Bussey) set a new mark of 1:48.49.

On the men’s side, records were broken by Tyler LeDet in the 1000 Free finished third with a time of 9:34.36; Michael Loughboro in the 50 Backstroke with a time of 24.06; and Freddie Cole in the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.07.

Click [here] to see a full list of how teams and individuals performed on the first two days of competition in the conference championships.

In the final two days of the four-day event, both teams set new program marks and qualified for more national championship events. Michael Loughboro went a 51.18 in the 100 Backstroke;

handled the 100 Freestyle in 45.02; Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira had a 49.40 in the 100 Fly; Freddie Cole did the 200 Fly in 1:53.45 followed with a 4:03.94 in the 400 IM; 400 Medley Relay team of Loughboro, Cole, Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira and Crane went a 3:21.71.

New Women’s Team records: Kylee Sears went a 1:49.67 in the 200 Free, followed with a 2:05.49 in the 200 Fly; and the 400 Free Relay team of Emma McMurray, Trudy Patterson, Kylee Sears, Camryn Bussey with a 3:31.62.

“Kylee was only (.06) of a second off the NAIA record in the 200 Free,” Bates said. “I expect her to break that record at the national meet.”

Click [here]to see a full list of how teams and individuals performed on the final two days of competition.

The NAIA National Championships will be held in Columbus, Ga. on March 6 – 9.

