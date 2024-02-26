header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Mustangs Capture Conference Title with Win Over Menlo Oaks 80-73
| Monday, Feb 26, 2024
Mustangs Conference Champions

It’s the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.

It means they won a championship.

And The Master’s University men’s basketball team did just that Saturday afternoon after defeating the Menlo Oaks 80-73 in The MacArthur Center.

“Winning a regular season GSAC championship is a grind,” said head coach Kelvin Starr. “(I am) super proud of our guys for showing such grit and buying into our program’s culture.”

In the first half, Menlo out-rebounded the Mustangs 25-16, including 10 offensive rebounds, yet the game was tied at 35-35 at the break. Menlo used those offensive rebounds to score 22 second chance points in the game, compared to the Mustangs’ six.

“Menlo was really tough today,” Starr said. “They gave us everything we could handle. Coach Rooney had his guys prepared and hungry.”

But the second half belonged to The Master’s, hitting 19 of 23 free throws in the final 20 minutes, 10 more than the Oaks, to get the seven-point win.

Five Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Ty Harper with 18, Jordan Caruso with 15, 14 each for Kaleb Lowery and Kamrin Oriol, and Deaken Stangl added 11. Lowery pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season.

“It has really been a collective effort,” Coach Starr said. “We preach selflessness daily. We want to model Christ in that way when we play. The guys have done a great job fighting self and selling out to what is best for the team.”

The Mustangs have now had eight straight 20-win seasons.

“That has a ton to do with the support from the top,” Starr said. “Since I arrived at Master’s University, John MacArthur  has been our biggest supporter. So glad he gets to enjoy this one.”

The Master’s will share the conference title with the Arizona Christian Firestorm. Both team’s will go into next week’s GSAC Championship Tournament in Fullerton, Calif. as the top two seeds, meaning they both get a bye directly to the semifinals.

“Now we move onto the post season,” Starr added. “We have to stay humble and get back to work.”
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
It's the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship
The California Jaycee Foundation announced Monday Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 Scholarship resulting from the annual competition completed in January 2024.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, March 3.
COC Board to Consider Amendment to Purchase of 30,000-Square-Foot Tech Center
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.
Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27, with closed session beginning at 5:15p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset
Since City incorporation in 1987, public safety has remained a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
It's the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
CSUN Physical Therapy Students Honored by Campanella, Dodgers Foundations
Earlier this month, CSUN’s College of Health and Human Development recognized 10 physical therapy students for winning scholarships from the Roy and Roxie Campanella Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
SCVNews.com