header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
| Friday, Feb 23, 2024
On a night he was celebrated as the only graduating senior on the team, Jordan Caruso (5) scored 15 and pulled down six rebounds in The Master's 72-65 win over the Jessup Warriors in The MacArthur Center. Photo by John Duncan.


The Master’s University men’s basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (20-7, 9-4) held Jessup to just 3 of 9 shooting from the field in the final four minutes, with the Warriors missing the only two free throws they took as well.

“It came down to what it always does… defensive stops down the stretch,” said TMU head coach Kelvin Starr. “We did a good job of limiting them to one shot in multiple possessions in the last four minutes of the game.”

In the final 3:23 of the game, by contrast, TMU went 7 for 7 from the free throw line and added a layup and a dunk to close it out on an 11-5 run to win what had been a very close game.

“On the offensive end, (Jordan) Caruso did a good job in the second half getting to the rack and getting to the free throw line,” Starr said. “He stepped up big when we were struggling to score.”

The Master’s shot 23 of 69 (33.3%) from the field, but struggled most from 3-point range. TMU was only able to connect on 5 of 30 (16.7%) from long range, well below their season average of 37.5%.

The game was won by the defense, which held the Warriors to 32% shooting from the field.

“We did a solid job defensively,” Starr said. “Good enough to win an ugly game. But that’s what you’ve got to do sometimes.”

Kamrin Oriol led the team with 16 points while Caruso, celebrated before the game as the only senior closing out his collegiate career, added 15. Ty Harper managed 14 points, going 9 for 10 from the free throw line, and Kaleb Lowery collected a double-double with his 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mustangs are tied at the top of the Golden State Athletic Conference standings with Arizona Christian with one game to play. Beat the Menlo Oaks on Saturday and the Mustangs are guaranteed at least a share of the GSAC regular season championship.

“If we win on Saturday then we’re going to be cutting down nets, and that’s what we’ve been shooting for all year,” Starr said.

Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65

Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45

Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays

Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
FULL STORY...

COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week

COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal
CSUN Physical Therapy Students Honored by Campanella, Dodgers Foundations
Earlier this month, CSUN’s College of Health and Human Development recognized 10 physical therapy students for winning scholarships from the Roy and Roxie Campanella Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
CSUN Physical Therapy Students Honored by Campanella, Dodgers Foundations
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
SCVNews.com