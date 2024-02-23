Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65

The Master’s University men’s basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (20-7, 9-4) held Jessup to just 3 of 9 shooting from the field in the final four minutes, with the Warriors missing the only two free throws they took as well.

“It came down to what it always does… defensive stops down the stretch,” said TMU head coach Kelvin Starr. “We did a good job of limiting them to one shot in multiple possessions in the last four minutes of the game.”

In the final 3:23 of the game, by contrast, TMU went 7 for 7 from the free throw line and added a layup and a dunk to close it out on an 11-5 run to win what had been a very close game.

“On the offensive end, (Jordan) Caruso did a good job in the second half getting to the rack and getting to the free throw line,” Starr said. “He stepped up big when we were struggling to score.”

The Master’s shot 23 of 69 (33.3%) from the field, but struggled most from 3-point range. TMU was only able to connect on 5 of 30 (16.7%) from long range, well below their season average of 37.5%.

The game was won by the defense, which held the Warriors to 32% shooting from the field.

“We did a solid job defensively,” Starr said. “Good enough to win an ugly game. But that’s what you’ve got to do sometimes.”

Kamrin Oriol led the team with 16 points while Caruso, celebrated before the game as the only senior closing out his collegiate career, added 15. Ty Harper managed 14 points, going 9 for 10 from the free throw line, and Kaleb Lowery collected a double-double with his 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mustangs are tied at the top of the Golden State Athletic Conference standings with Arizona Christian with one game to play. Beat the Menlo Oaks on Saturday and the Mustangs are guaranteed at least a share of the GSAC regular season championship.

“If we win on Saturday then we’re going to be cutting down nets, and that’s what we’ve been shooting for all year,” Starr said.

Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...