February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
| Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
TMU Track Eagle Invitational
Photo by Isaiah Fastrup.


By Andrew Cross

Olivia Prettyman got the ball rolling for the Mustangs with another personal best in the high jump of 1.65 meters (5′ 5″). She achieved the NAIA B standard with a personal best of over three inches. Prettyman will be the first Mustang to compete in the NAIA Indoor National Championships in the high jump in only her second year competing in the event.

Another highlight was junior Domenic Ghiorso, who took down the 600m record with a time of 1:23.29. Ghiorso also finished the 800m (1:57.46) with a strong finish only 45 minutes after the 600m.

“Nothing is more humbling than the Lord using a broken sinner to bring him glory,” Ghiorso said. “It was such a privilege that he would give me the opportunity to race this weekend and suffer as an act of worship to the Lord.”

TMU continued to show its middle-distance prowess, with senior Zach Garey winning the 1000m run (2:28.38) in a dominant wire-to-wire victory. Garey took down the school record of Anthony Ghiorso from 2023 and came back later to anchor TMU’s 4x400m relay to a heat victory in 3:34.13.

The Mustangs also showed up in the 3000m, setting two school records and three NAIA A standards. Hannah Fredericks led the charge for the women with a victory in 9:42.78. This was the second fastest time in the nation this year and broke Karis Frankian’s record from 2015. Emma Nelson also hit the NAIA A standard with a time of 10:01.37.

“I prayed that the Lord would give me peace and confidence, knowing that it was all in His hands. He answered that prayer and I have never raced so free. He carried me through every step of the way,” Nelson said. “I’m so grateful for the platform to proclaim how good God is. To God be the glory!”

Connor Ybarra highlighted the men’s 3000m with a personal best of 8:20.18, rewriting the record books with a second-place finish. Ybarra made a strong move with 800m to go into the lead and broke his personal best by 10 seconds. Ybarra qualified for his first track nationals with this performance.

The Mustangs will take a week off to prepare for the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Brookings, SD, on Feb. 29-Mar 2.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns.
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20. 
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
