Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational

Olivia Prettyman got the ball rolling for the Mustangs with another personal best in the high jump of 1.65 meters (5′ 5″). She achieved the NAIA B standard with a personal best of over three inches. Prettyman will be the first Mustang to compete in the NAIA Indoor National Championships in the high jump in only her second year competing in the event.

Another highlight was junior Domenic Ghiorso, who took down the 600m record with a time of 1:23.29. Ghiorso also finished the 800m (1:57.46) with a strong finish only 45 minutes after the 600m.

“Nothing is more humbling than the Lord using a broken sinner to bring him glory,” Ghiorso said. “It was such a privilege that he would give me the opportunity to race this weekend and suffer as an act of worship to the Lord.”

TMU continued to show its middle-distance prowess, with senior Zach Garey winning the 1000m run (2:28.38) in a dominant wire-to-wire victory. Garey took down the school record of Anthony Ghiorso from 2023 and came back later to anchor TMU’s 4x400m relay to a heat victory in 3:34.13.

The Mustangs also showed up in the 3000m, setting two school records and three NAIA A standards. Hannah Fredericks led the charge for the women with a victory in 9:42.78. This was the second fastest time in the nation this year and broke Karis Frankian’s record from 2015. Emma Nelson also hit the NAIA A standard with a time of 10:01.37.

“I prayed that the Lord would give me peace and confidence, knowing that it was all in His hands. He answered that prayer and I have never raced so free. He carried me through every step of the way,” Nelson said. “I’m so grateful for the platform to proclaim how good God is. To God be the glory!”

Connor Ybarra highlighted the men’s 3000m with a personal best of 8:20.18, rewriting the record books with a second-place finish. Ybarra made a strong move with 800m to go into the lead and broke his personal best by 10 seconds. Ybarra qualified for his first track nationals with this performance.

The Mustangs will take a week off to prepare for the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Brookings, SD, on Feb. 29-Mar 2.