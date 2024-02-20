Nolan Inouye was part of three pitchers Saturday who allowed just one run, five hits and struck out eight in The Master's 16-1 win over Providence Christian College. Photo by John Duncan.

Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 19, 2024

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

Nine different Mustangs got base hits in the game, 11 players scored runs, and nine guys collected at least one RBI.

“It was a really encouraging day,” said head coach Monte Brooks. “We had almost everybody play. Everybody who could play played. That’s always a joy for me. And we finished strong. It was a big day for our team.”

Austin Young setup the solo shots when he hit his second roundtripper of the season in the bottom of the first.

After PCC scored a run to tie it in the top of the second, Conor Christianson hit his third of the year to give TMU a 2-1 lead. Five batters later, Young picked up his second RBI of the game, this time with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Cason Brownell, and The Master’s led 3-1.

Then it was Ty Beck’s turn to get his solo blast, this time in the bottom of the third to open up a 3-run lead. It was Beck’s fourth of the year.

Two innings later the Mustangs added to their lead again when Brownell doubled to left to score Beck. That was immediately followed by Kobe Katayama’s double to right center that plated both Christianson and Brownell. Davis beavers then followed that up with a single to right to score Katayama, and The Master’s lead was 8-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Beck’s single to right scored Owen Payn and Ryan Mathiesen to stretch the lead to nine.

Three batters later, with the bases loaded, Tommy Stanton stepped in to pinch hit and smacked the first pitch he saw into the right-center field gap for a bases-clearing triple.

Benji Carrington then walked up for his first at bat as a Mustang and banged a double to right that scored Stanton.

Owen Payn singled to right to bring in Carrington and pinch runner Ethan Churchill.

Eight runs came across in the inning to make it 16-1.

Robby Schardt got the start on the mound, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out four. Nolan Inouye came in for 3.0 innings of work and didn’t give up a run, just one hit and also struck out four. Robert York made his first appearance as a Mustang, pitching the final inning to wrap up the win for TMU.

“Robby settled down and got his first win, Nolan was great and so was Robert,” Brooks said. “It was great to get Robert his first appearance on the mound.”

The Master’s is scheduled to play Antelope Valley University on Monday at 2 p.m. However, heavy rain is in the forecast. Go to GoMustangs.com/sports/baseball/schedule for an update should the game be postponed.

