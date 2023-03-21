Mustangs Set Three School Records at Point Loma Meet

The Master’s men’s and women’s track and field teams set three school records and had 51 personal bests at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Meet hosted by Point Loma Nazarene University.

Micaiah Scott crushed her previous personal best and TMU record in the Javelin, throwing 45.66m (149′ 9″), well over the national qualifying standard and the NAIA’s longest throw in the nation.

“As my dad would always tell me, ‘There is no such thing as luck, just the Lord’s providence and when preparation meets opportunity,'” Scott said. “And coming into this meet, I prepared in my training to the best of my ability and I knew the results were in God’s hands. As I was warming up I was constantly reminding myself to compete solely for His glory, seeking to represent Him well through my efforts regardless if I had a good or a bad throwing day. And I’m thankful for my teammates who were such great supporters and very encouraging to me out there.”

Josh Williamson set a program record in the discus with a throw of 40.63 meters (133’ 3″).

Brianna Ironside broke her own school record in the hammer throw with a 31.39m (103′ 0″) throw.

Davis Boggess (3:50.92) and Andrew Cross (3:54.97) each qualified for nationals in the 1500m run. Boggess’ time was the fastest of the meet, a new personal record and was the second-best all-time in TMU’s record book.

Levi Robert (9:36.36) was just four seconds off the qualifying standard in the men’s 3k Steeplechase.

The Master’s will next compete in the Bob Larson Distance Carnival at UCLA this Friday.

