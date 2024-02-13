header image

February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
| Monday, Feb 12, 2024
MustangsTrackandField
Photo by Chloe Sorrell.


By Andrew Cross

The Master’s University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.  The Mustangs set two school records, with Allie Methum in the 3000m racewalk and Keaden Knight in the heptathlon. They also added six top-five marks and seven new NAIA Indoor National qualifiers.

Starting the day off was the men’s distance medley relay team of Zach Garey, Jayk KeltonDomenic Ghiorso and Jack Anderson, who hit a time of 10:04. This was the second-fastest time in school history and an NAIA A standard. The Mustangs will be the defending champions in this event, and this mark is the seventh-fastest time in the NAIA this year.

“We prayed before our race today that God would use four guys running around a track for his glory. We don’t want to compete for any other reason but to hallow God’s name,” Garey said. “Please pray that The Lord will give us front row seats to the salvation of those we compete against through the proclamation of the gospel.”

Junior Allie Methum became the first Mustang woman to qualify for NAIA championships in the 3000m racewalk, with a time of 17:04. Methum, in only her second time competing in the event, hit the NAIA B standard.

“The race walk is a more unconventional race, but I tried to have the same mindset going into it as I do in other races,” Methum said. “Our coach always encourages us to compete for God’s glory alone, and I was thankful for an opportunity to do that today.”

Mustang sprinter Juliette Colunga earned her fourth career win in the 200m (27.05) and the 400m (60.68). Colunga now leads the Mustang women in the 60m, 200m, and the 400m. Triple jumper Ashley Milton moved into the top five of TMU history with her jump of 9.57m.

Other key performances included Alyssa Lovett in the 3000m and Connor YbarraBrint Laubach and Jake Fredericks in the 5000m. All of these Mustangs grabbed the B standard, with Ybarra securing the win with a strong close. The women’s 4x800m relay of Hannah Fredericks, Emma Nelson, Suzie Johnson and Ellen Palmgren won and hit an NAIA A standard with a time of 9:17.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis

Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
FULL STORY...

COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State

COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
FULL STORY...

TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener

TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield

Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
FULL STORY...
