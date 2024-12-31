header image

December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Mustangs win exhibition over Stanton
| Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024

In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master’s University men’s basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (12-2) hit 33 of 75 (44 percent) from the field, including 16 of 40 (40 percent) from three-point range, won the rebounding battle (52-43) and had 14 steals that led to 30 points off turnovers.

“Happy to get the legs going again after the break,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “You always worry about how you’re going to look after the break. But the guys have been good. They’ve been working hard in practice.”

Stanton is a relatively new university based in Anaheim that is affiliated with the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

“I thought Stanton was one of the more disciplined non-NAIA teams we’ve played this year,” Starr said. “They did a good job of playing together and playing hard.”

TMU jumped out to an 11-0 lead before the Elks got on the scoreboard, building to an 18-point lead at the half. The Mustangs were able to get scoring from nine different players in that first half.

Ten of the 11 players suiting up for the game scored before the final buzzer, with four players getting double figures. Jaren Nafarrete led The Master’s with 16 points, hitting four of nine from behind the arc. Quincy Phillips added 15 with both Jazen Guillory and Eli Terpsma netting 14. Tiago Soares led TMU with 14 rebounds while Kendall Moore topped the team with five assists.

Next up for The Master’s is the start of GSAC play. The Mustangs, ranked No. 9 in the most recent NAIA Top-25 poll, will hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 4 to take on Hope International in Fullerton. The Royals are receiving votes on that NAIA poll. That will be followed by TMU hosting No. 4 Arizona Christian the following Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“Now we turn the page to the most important part of the year, conference,” Coach Starr said. “We’re starting off with the two best teams in conference.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
