October 19
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
| Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Water drop

Guests sailing on a Princess Cruises vacation over the 2022 holiday season will enjoy a host of new gourmet dining options and traditional go-to’s.

The Princess culinary arts team, led by Chef Rudi Sodamin, unveiled the Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, a new series of inspired fare available in the main dining rooms throughout the fleet ranging from a Thanksgiving feast featuring five entrees, to the meaningful and fun foods of Hanukkah, delectable Christmas dishes from traditions around the world, and concluding with a sparkling New Year’s Gala menu.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday period, Princess will offer dozens of sailings to ports of call around the world. No matter where they happen to be in their itinerary, each ship will recognize the American Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24 in high style, with festive autumnal decorations, and Thanksgiving-inspired activities with football broadcast on outdoor big screens. Of course, the centerpiece of the Princess Cruise Thanksgiving celebration will be the elaborate Thanksgiving feast.

“Growing up in a large family, holiday meals were always extremely important to me and a source of excitement and anticipation. But it wasn’t until I was an adult and went to work at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City that I learned about the American tradition of Thanksgiving where food is the undisputed star of the show,” said the Austrian-born Sodamin, head of Culinary Arts for Princess Cruises. “The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites. Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been a meaningful and memorable. This year will be a totally stress-free holiday as we’ll do all the shopping, cooking and clean up too.”

“The entire Food & Beverage staff sees this new Thanksgiving menu as an opportunity to go the extra mile in impressing our guests,” says Sami Kohen, Princess’ vice president of food and beverage. “Princess has always done a great job taking the stress out of the holidays and making each holiday special for our guests, and with this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level.”

The four-course Thanksgiving menu offers a choice of five entrées. Naturally, there will be juicy whole roasted turkey served with apple sage dressing, giblet gravy and the rest of the traditional American Thanksgiving trimmings like caramelized sweet potato, brussels sprouts and whole cranberry sauce.

Vegetarians will appreciate the offering of homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and sage in a light Champaign-parmesan cream or the grilled vegetable mille feuille with roasted red pepper sauce. The other entrées on offer are a grilled jumbo shrimp and seared sea scallops combination with a tomato-caper beurre blanc and a festive pineapple-glazed ham spiked with cloves served in a pineapple-bourbon sauce with mashed yams. The full menu follows below.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.

 

THANKSGIVING 2022

The Captain and Culinary Staff

Wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! 

OUR DAILY GIFT OF BREAD

Maple Corn Bread ~ Whole Wheat – Rye Rolls

WHET THE APPETITE

Chilled Winter Citrus Supreme

blood orange, pink grapefruit, satsuma tangerine

chili lime zest

Seafood Martini

poached shrimp, calamari, scallops, basil lemon vinaigrette

Duck and Pistachio Pate

autumn lettuces, roasted cherry vinaigrette

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

toasted almond oil, pumpkin seeds

Chilled Carrot Dill Soup

cranberry coulis

FROM BOUNTIFUL GARDENS AND FIELDS

Autumn Mesclun Salad

sliced apple, crumbled feta, candied walnuts, maple champagne vinaigrette

MAIN OFFERINGS FROM SEA AND SHORE

Potato Gnocchi

roasted butternut squash, caramelized shallots, sage leaves, shaved parmesan

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Seared Sea Scallops

jasmine rice timbale, snow peas and red bell pepper, tomato-caper beurre blanc

Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey

tender breast slices, caramelized sweet potato, apple sage dressing, steamed broccoli,

roasted brussel sprouts, giblet gravy, whole cranberry sauce

Pineapple-glazed Ham spiked with Cloves

pineapple-bourbon sauce, mashed yams, broccoli and carrots

Grilled Vegetable Mille Feuille

flaky puff pastry, arugula, red-pepper sauce, balsamic reduction, basil-infused oil

TO COMPLETE THE FEAST

Traditional Pumpkin Pie                              Cinnamon Apple Pie

whipped cream                                                   a la mode

Bourbon Pecan Pie                        Sugar-free Strawberry Napoleon

a la mode                                           mascarpone cream
