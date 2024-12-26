header image

December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
Holiday in the park -hip-gleampunk-district

As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in the SCV.

Holiday in the Park

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/events/holiday-in-the-park-2024

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The park is open all this week for this special seasonal event through Jan. 5. Holiday in the Park offers live music, holiday light shows, crafts with Mrs. Claus and special theme ares including Peppermint Path, Jingle Bell Way, North Pole Junction, Holiday Square, Gleampunk District, HollyRock! and Elf-a-Palooza.

See the park transform into a magical winter wonderland with over two million twinkling lights, festive eats and sweets, holiday music and more. The magic of the season takes over at 5 p.m.

Enjoy seasonal food including cranberry turkey legs, chicken tortilla soup and traditional tamales. Or satisfy your sweet tooth with holiday thrill shakes and funnel cakes. Plus, sip n savor the holiday flavors with specialty drinks like Frosty’s Elixir. The park will also feature S’mores Festive Fire Pits where guests can Roast marshmallows over a festive fire pit. Additional fee for s’mores kit.

View the Holiday in the Park guide here.

Maginns Irish Pub

24480 Main St. #140

Newhall, CA 91321

www.maginnspub.com

Maginns in Old Town Newhall will celebrate the ringing in of the Irish/British New Year at 4 p.m. Raise a pint to celebrate. The pub will be open until 6 p.m.

JR’s Comedy Club

Hilton Garden Inn

27710 The Old Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.comedyinvalencia.com

JR’s Comedy Club will offer up two ways to ring in the New Year on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Celebrate the East Coast New Year’s Eve with comedian Larry Omaha at 7:15 p.m. with 5:30 seating for dinner.

Celebrate the West Coast New Year’s Eve with comedian Larry Omaha will start at 10:15 p.m. with 8:30 seating for dinner.

This event includes:

Double Headliner Comedy Show with Darren Carter and Larry Omaha.

Complete dinner buffet.

Champagne toast.

Party favors, noisemakers and hats.

Doors open 90 minutes before the shows.

Ample free parking.

Price: $94.99 plus $7.50 service charge.

For tickets visit www.comedyinvalencia.com.

Special New Year’s Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

https://lechene.com/events/

A Special New Year’s Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic at Le Chene will include an evening starring Sharpo (close-up performer at the World Famous Magic Castle) and Darren Charles and featuring special guest star professional magicians, James Lantiegne and Gregory Alexander.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. cocktails and registration, 7:30 p.m. dinner and show.

Priced at $170 per person, all inclusive ($25 for the show, $145 for dinner. Includes tax and tip). Event is prepaid in advance and payment is non-refundable.

Tables seat 10 guests; bring your friends.

Make reservations at https://lechene.com/events/.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
