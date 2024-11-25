header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
| Monday, Nov 25, 2024

College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women’s Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Canyons (16-9, 11-1) travels to face No. 5 Orange Coast College (23-2, 15-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a second-round playoff match. Both programs received first round byes as a result of their regular season finishes.

General admission tickets to Tuesday’s match at Orange Coast College are $12 for adults and $8 for students/staff (with valid ID), seniors over 60 and children under 12.

The winner of Tuesday’s meeting will advance to face the winner between No. 4 L.A. Mission College (25-4, 9-3) and No. 13 Saddleback College (18-6, 13-3).

Canyons is playing in the postseason for the 20th time in program history (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024) and the 10th time across the last 11 seasons. The 3C2A didn’t host a 2020 season due to cancellations based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cougars finished the regular season as champions of the Western State Conference, South Division after completing a near perfect 11-1 run through the conference schedule. The title is the eighth in program history (1999, 2000, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2024) and second in the last three seasons.

The Cougars have played in the 3C2A state championship tournament on five occasions (2007, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).

Canyons dropped its regular season finale in the annual WSC Crossover, falling to No. 7 state ranked Moorpark College 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) on the road. Prior to that, the Cougars had not lost a game since Oct. 9, running the team’s consecutive win streak to nine straight. COC has played to a 10-4 road record and 0-1 mark on neutral courts this season.

The Cougars finished their schedule ranked No. 19 in the state, according to the final regular season California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association statewide rankings.

Orange Coast tasted victory in its final 13 matches to clinch the Orange Empire Conference championship for the first time since 2009. The Pirates hold the state’s No. 9 CCCWVCA ranking.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals

No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth

TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
For the first time in The Master's University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women's cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women's cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives.
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
For the first time in The Master's University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women's cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women's cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.
TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
Raw Milk Recall Due to Bird Flu Virus
The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming one batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to a detection of bird flu virus in a retail sample.
Raw Milk Recall Due to Bird Flu Virus
‘Winners Circle Art Show’ at Acton Agua Dulce Library
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host the "Winner’s Circle Art Show" at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library, starting Saturday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Feb. 22.
‘Winners Circle Art Show’ at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has reported that there are less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the Los Angeles County area.
Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards + Installation event on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Hyatt Regency.
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Assoction will host a Cocktails & Conversation event with Cameron Smyth on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
The California Air Resources Board has approved a $34.94 million incentives funding plan that will continue support ongoing efforts to increase access to medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment, with a focus on small businesses.
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Preparing to decorate for the holidays? If you come across broken string lights that are no longer usable, instead of tossing in the trash you can now drop them off for recycling at one of the SAFE collection centers
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a fundraising event, "Holidayland" with mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
SCVNews.com