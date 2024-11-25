No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals

College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women’s Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Canyons (16-9, 11-1) travels to face No. 5 Orange Coast College (23-2, 15-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a second-round playoff match. Both programs received first round byes as a result of their regular season finishes.

General admission tickets to Tuesday’s match at Orange Coast College are $12 for adults and $8 for students/staff (with valid ID), seniors over 60 and children under 12.

The winner of Tuesday’s meeting will advance to face the winner between No. 4 L.A. Mission College (25-4, 9-3) and No. 13 Saddleback College (18-6, 13-3).

Canyons is playing in the postseason for the 20th time in program history (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024) and the 10th time across the last 11 seasons. The 3C2A didn’t host a 2020 season due to cancellations based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cougars finished the regular season as champions of the Western State Conference, South Division after completing a near perfect 11-1 run through the conference schedule. The title is the eighth in program history (1999, 2000, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2024) and second in the last three seasons.

The Cougars have played in the 3C2A state championship tournament on five occasions (2007, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).

Canyons dropped its regular season finale in the annual WSC Crossover, falling to No. 7 state ranked Moorpark College 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) on the road. Prior to that, the Cougars had not lost a game since Oct. 9, running the team’s consecutive win streak to nine straight. COC has played to a 10-4 road record and 0-1 mark on neutral courts this season.

The Cougars finished their schedule ranked No. 19 in the state, according to the final regular season California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association statewide rankings.

Orange Coast tasted victory in its final 13 matches to clinch the Orange Empire Conference championship for the first time since 2009. The Pirates hold the state’s No. 9 CCCWVCA ranking.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

