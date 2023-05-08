Cheri Fleming Legacy Award

Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

Uploaded: , Monday, May 8, 2023

By Press Release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.

SIGSCV wants you to nominate your “Shining Star” of 2022-2023. The local nonprofit is looking for someone – an employee or volunteer – who did something outstanding to promote, elevate or enthuse an organization. SIGSCV is not looking for a lifetime achievement. The nominee could be a brand new member that had a spectacular idea for fundraising, community involvement or brought new members. Someone Cheri Fleming would love.

The selected nominee (from an unbiased board) will receive recognition at SIGSCV’s June 11 event, which will be held as a luncheon at the Hyatt Valencia. More information on the luncheon to follow. The nominating organization will receive funds from SIGSCV.

Deadline for submission will be May 20.

Click [here] for the online form.

Contact Pam Ingram for more information at pamingram@pamingram.com or (661) 312-4428.

Looking forward to seeing you at the event to honor Cheri Fleming.

Click [here] for the SIGSCV website.

No Comments for : Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

    Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

    59 mins ago
  • Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    2 hours ago
  • City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

    City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

    2 hours ago
  • May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

    May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 8)

    Today in SCV History (May 8)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 7)

    Today in SCV History (May 7)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 6)

    Today in SCV History (May 6)

    3 days ago
  • May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

    May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

    3 days ago
  • May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

    May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.