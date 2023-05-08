Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.

SIGSCV wants you to nominate your “Shining Star” of 2022-2023. The local nonprofit is looking for someone – an employee or volunteer – who did something outstanding to promote, elevate or enthuse an organization. SIGSCV is not looking for a lifetime achievement. The nominee could be a brand new member that had a spectacular idea for fundraising, community involvement or brought new members. Someone Cheri Fleming would love.

The selected nominee (from an unbiased board) will receive recognition at SIGSCV’s June 11 event, which will be held as a luncheon at the Hyatt Valencia. More information on the luncheon to follow. The nominating organization will receive funds from SIGSCV.

Deadline for submission will be May 20.

Click [here] for the online form.

Contact Pam Ingram for more information at pamingram@pamingram.com or (661) 312-4428.

Looking forward to seeing you at the event to honor Cheri Fleming.

Click [here] for the SIGSCV website.

