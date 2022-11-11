Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration

The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.
The Santa Clarita store is reopening with a new floorplan, department upgrades and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers. The store will feature innovations and improvements designed to save customers time and money.
A community celebration with Walmart-partner vendors will immediately follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Dolores Huerta, 92, has left her mark on American history as a labor activist and civil rights pioneer. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with a tribute from her long-time friend, show director Dan Guerrero, with her favorite music -- folk, R&B, mariachi and dance.
How do you know that you are home? How does it taste, smell, sound, look or feel to you? Share your vision of home by submitting a short poem, and your work could be featured in the City of Santa Clarita’s Sidewalk Poetry project.
The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is responding to petitions from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association to address harmful nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from locomotives.
SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.
As we enter winter and the holiday season, the California Department of Public Health urges Californians to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses this holiday season, including the flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
