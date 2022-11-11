Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration

The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.

The Santa Clarita store is reopening with a new floorplan, department upgrades and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers. The store will feature innovations and improvements designed to save customers time and money.

A community celebration with Walmart-partner vendors will immediately follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Santa Clarita Walmart Supercenter, 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...