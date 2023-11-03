Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. From Nov. 13-18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, CA 91384.

Throughout the week, the city’s social media pages will feature animals that are up for adoption and ready to find their “furever” homes. Adoptable dogs and cats will also be featured at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

To celebrate Pet Adoption Day, be sure to join the city on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Bouquet Canyon Park,28127 Wellston Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the Castaic Animal Care Center brings a variety of animals for residents to meet, play with and adopt.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment is necessary. Simply walk in to view dogs and cats available for adoption. You can also view the animals online by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Those interested in adopting during Pet Adoption Week will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

“If you have been considering adding a four-legged friend to your family, now is the time,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Adopting gives animals a second chance at life and love. I encourage all of you to visit the Castaic Animal Care Center and open your heart to an animal in need.”

For more information on the upcoming Pet Adoption Week, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...