Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum

Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.

Join a special evening designed to celebrate and connect the incredible businesswomen in the community. This event will be full of cocktails, conversation and collaboration.

The event will foster authentic, lasting relationships among women who are passionate about supporting each other. Whether aiming to expand business networks or enjoy meaningful discussions, this is the place to be.

With light programming, the evening will provide plenty of time for networking in a casual and fun atmosphere. Emcees, Jenny Ketchepaw and Debbie Hollbrook, will also bring entertainment and fun activities to help everyone get acquainted.

Its $35 for members and $50 for non members.

For more information and to register for the event visit the SCV Chamber website.

