Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser

Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll Open House, Adoption Event and Fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.

Dogs will be available to adopt. Take short walks or sit and have a snack.

There will be shirts and bumperstickers for sale and a donation jar.

For more information on the event, visit goldenyearsdogsanctuary.com or call (818)636-1522.

