March 28: Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Laughs for a Cause

After the roaring success of the first Laughs for a Cause comedy show, Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of this fundraiser on Friday, March 28, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This year’s event promises another night of laughter, community and support for programs that empower local women and girls.

Headlining Laughs for a Cause are two acclaimed comedians; Stephen Thomas, who also helped create and produce the event and Kevin Jordan, known for his high-energy performances and sharp wit. Both comedians are dedicated to delivering an evening full of laughter while supporting a worthy cause.

The evening will offer heavy appetizers included in the $75 ticket price, beverages available for purchase, sponsorship opportunities which include an after-party to cap off the night.

“The first Laughs for a Cause was so much fun, I can’t wait to do it again. After accompanying my wife to numerous Soroptimist events over the years, it was an honor to be able to contribute something from my skill set to help support the women and girls of Santa Clarita,” said Thomas. “Steve Mazan and Debi Gutierrez were hilarious at the first show and I have another terrific lineup ready to go again in March.”

Proceeds from Laughs for a Cause will support Soroptimist International of Valencia’s local programs dedicated to helping women and girls reach their full potential through access to education, mentorship and career training.

Tickets are on sale now, with limited availability due to high demand.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, please visit https://sivalencia.org/events/fundraiser-bid-lfac2025/.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is part of a global volunteer organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Through events like Laughs for a Cause, Soroptimist International of Valencia raises critical funds to support community-based programs, including mentorship, scholarships and career training for women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit https://sivalencia.org/.

