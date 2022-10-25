Nov. 2: SCV Water Hosting Virtual Bridgeport Community Listening Session

SCV Water invites the community to the Virtual Bridgeport Community Listening Session. Attendees will learn more about the planned groundwater treatment facility as well as hear updates from the August Community Listening Session.

This is the second of two listening sessions and takes place virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to register by Friday, Oct. 28, at bit.ly/swellsNov2. The Zoom link will be provided to all registered attendees. Community members who cannot attend the event can learn more about the project and participate in a survey to provide feedback by visiting www.yourSCVwater.com/swells.

During this virtual event, SCV Water’s team will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information, including:

– 4-1-1 on the project’s impacts and benefits

– How SCV Water is restoring groundwater availability due to PFAS

– Updates from the August Community Listening Session

“We invite community members to join us to learn more about this ambitious treatment project that will restore local water affected by PFAS substances,” said SCV Water’s senior engineer Orlando Moreno, P.E. “A local, reliable water supply for our customers is critical, especially during the drought.”

When constructed, the $16 million groundwater treatment plant, which will be located on Bridgeport Lane across the street from Bridgeport Park, will remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) using ion exchange treatment at three existing wells.

These wells will produce up to 6,000 gallons per minute (9,678 acre-feet per year) of groundwater. That is equivalent to water used by more than 10,000 households annually. The project will also ensure a local, reliable water supply for our customers and reduce our reliance on costly imported water.

Visit the project webpage at www.yourSCVwater.com/swells, email swells@scvwa.org or call (661) 705-7253 for more information. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/swellsNov2.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, please contact Kathie Martin SCV Water communications manager at kmartin@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...