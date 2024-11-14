header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
| Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. in Aliso Hall, Room 108 on the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Dr. Jessi Vannatta, an environmental scientist for California State Parks and an adjunct COC professor, will deliver the keynote speech “All Things Bats!”

Vannatta started working with bats during graduate school and has been working with them for nearly a decade.

“We are very excited to hear about Dr. Vannatta’s research on bats and why these flying mammals are so fascinating and important,” said Amy Foote, MESA program director at the college and one of the event’s organizers.

The event will also feature poster presentations by COC biology students Marina Nasr and Marlene Hannalla who will be discussing the effects caffeine has on the body and the findings of a campus arthropod biodiversity study.

Zhanequa Davis, a S-STEM Scholar and computer science major at COC, will be the event’s student speaker.

The college’s S-STEM Scholars program enhances the financial, academic, social and cultural capital for STEM students.

Davis will share her personal journey as an S-STEM Scholar, including insights from research experiences and the impact of STEM on her academic path. She will also discuss her commitment to expanding STEM access for underrepresented youth, highlighting goals for community outreach and fostering diversity in science and technology fields.

For more information about the Stem Speaker Series, please email amy.foote@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series

Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”

Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’

Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Finally Family Homes is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 evening at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" hosted by the Canyon Theatre Guild will perform weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.
Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
Dec. 10: Reclaimed Recipes, Make Your Own Cookbook at Valencia Library
Rescue a recipe from the scrap bin and craft into a personalized cookbook using reclaimed materials, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10 at the Valencia library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 10: Reclaimed Recipes, Make Your Own Cookbook at Valencia Library
Nov. 30: ARTree Teen Event Paint a Rock Beautification Courtyard Event
ARTree Community Arts Center will host a continuation of the courtyard beautification project with a teen Paint a Rock event, Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall CA 91321.
Nov. 30: ARTree Teen Event Paint a Rock Beautification Courtyard Event
Nov. 16-24: ‘Share the Trails’ During Fall OHV Safety Week
California State Parks invites all off-roading enthusiasts to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Fall OHV Safety Week from Nov. 16 to 24. This year’s theme, “Share the Trails,” focuses on fostering respect, responsibility and a sense of community for all who enjoy California’s diverse off-highway trails.
Nov. 16-24: ‘Share the Trails’ During Fall OHV Safety Week
Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times
The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.
Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times
Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball
In a tense three sets that found The Master's University's women's volleyball team having to come from behind, the No. 1-seeded Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 to win the semifinals of the GSAC Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Tuesday night, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Rene Antonio Leon.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
SCVNews.com