November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
| Friday, Nov 24, 2023
shop local small

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity urges consumers to particpate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday is a day filled with local charm, unique finds and a chance to support the heartbeat of the community, small businesses.

To make Small Business Saturday even more exciting, the Department of Economic Opportunity is launching Shop Local L.A. Sweeps, the department’s signature sweepstakes. This is the golden ticket to a $500 gift card to your favorite local busines and other fun prizes.

Th enter the sweepstates Visit the Shop Local L.A. website, take the #ShopLocalLA Pledge and enter to win.

Share the campaign with friends and family! Post on social media to encourage others to take the #ShopLocalLA Pledge.

Take photos and leave reviews at your favorite local shops and restaurants. The more you can amplify these neighborhood gems, the more the community prospers.

Winers of the grand prize will receive a gift card to a local business of their choice. Many more will win #ShopLocalLA swag bags and everyone benefits from supporting the local economy. Some restrictions apply, please visit the website for full sweepstakes rules.

Shop Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and get ready for a day of discovery, community and the joy of supporting the unique businesses that make L.A. county shine.

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.

11-24-2023 Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to 'Shop Local'
11-22-2023 Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
11-21-2023 Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award
11-21-2023 Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors
11-17-2023 Dec. 2: Photos with Santa at Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form
The Master's University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.
Ardis Flenniken – Matadors Making a Difference Series
Before 2023 concludes, California State University, Northridge wanted to share its gratitude for the thousands of CSUN staff — many of them working behind the scenes — who helps the university achieve its goals on campus.
Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five
Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
CSUN Pays Tribute to Dia de Los Muertos Art
California State University Northridge’s Chicano House hosted its annual two-night celebration for Dia de los Muertos recently.
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women's soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18.
TMU Biblical Counseling Faculty Welcomes Keith Palmer
Keith Palmer was on track to fulfill his lifelong dream.
Engineer Leaves NASA to Join TMU Faculty
Phil Hamory had rarely set foot on campus at The Master’s University before he dropped off his daughter as a student.
Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand program, featuring the Down Under debut of the flagship Discovery Princess, as well as the longest-ever World Cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia
Dec. 21: Foster Families Needed For Local Children
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Founding Member of City Council Dies
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
Counterfeit Document Investigation, Three Arrested, Victims Sought
On, Nov. 21, 2023, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant operation as part of an on-going investigation involving criminal organizations engaging in access device fraud and identity theft.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Public Health Wishes All a Healthy Thanksgiving
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 106 laboratory verified new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
