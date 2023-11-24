Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity urges consumers to particpate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday is a day filled with local charm, unique finds and a chance to support the heartbeat of the community, small businesses.

To make Small Business Saturday even more exciting, the Department of Economic Opportunity is launching Shop Local L.A. Sweeps, the department’s signature sweepstakes. This is the golden ticket to a $500 gift card to your favorite local busines and other fun prizes.

Th enter the sweepstates Visit the Shop Local L.A. website, take the #ShopLocalLA Pledge and enter to win.

Share the campaign with friends and family! Post on social media to encourage others to take the #ShopLocalLA Pledge.

Take photos and leave reviews at your favorite local shops and restaurants. The more you can amplify these neighborhood gems, the more the community prospers.

Winers of the grand prize will receive a gift card to a local business of their choice. Many more will win #ShopLocalLA swag bags and everyone benefits from supporting the local economy. Some restrictions apply, please visit the website for full sweepstakes rules.

Shop Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and get ready for a day of discovery, community and the joy of supporting the unique businesses that make L.A. county shine.

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...