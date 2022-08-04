Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first hour will be a sensory sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise like horns and sirens. This is a family friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicles line-up and to purchase your tickets, visit the website.

Tickets are $5 and children 2 years and younger are free. Entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths, and food trucks will make for a fun filled day.

Most Santa Clarita residents will remember that the SCV Senior Center used to host this event, but it was generously gifted to the Foundation.

“The SCV Senior Center values the work the SCV Education Foundation does in the community and felt this event would be a better fit for them to host. We are certain that Touch-A-Truck is in very capable hands and will continue to be a great event,” said Kevin MacDonald, Executive Chief Officer, SCV Senior Center.

“Our team has been hard at work scheduling fun and interesting vehicles that the kids will just love! We even have some surprises planned. Plus, we look forward to connecting with the community and sharing how we support the students and teachers from all 5 public school districts with our literacy programs, teacher innovation grants and scholarships.” said Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director of the SCV Education Foundation.

This is all made possible with the support of: our presenting sponsor PSOMAS, Valencia Auto Center, Camping World, Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts, MB2 Raceway, and Snow Orthodontics as well as our media sponsors SCVTV, KHTS, Santa Clarita Magazine, and the Signal SCV. Via Promotions is donating beach balls for the ever popular “Beach Ball Drop”.

The SCV Education Foundation is still looking for sponsors, vendors, and display vehicles.

For more information about being a sponsor, displaying a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or being a volunteer, please contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org or 661-305-9394.

