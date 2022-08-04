Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first hour will be a sensory sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise like horns and sirens. This is a family friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicles line-up and to purchase your tickets, visit the website.
Tickets are $5 and children 2 years and younger are free. Entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths, and food trucks will make for a fun filled day.
Most Santa Clarita residents will remember that the SCV Senior Center used to host this event, but it was generously gifted to the Foundation.
“The SCV Senior Center values the work the SCV Education Foundation does in the community and felt this event would be a better fit for them to host. We are certain that Touch-A-Truck is in very capable hands and will continue to be a great event,” said Kevin MacDonald, Executive Chief Officer, SCV Senior Center.
“Our team has been hard at work scheduling fun and interesting vehicles that the kids will just love! We even have some surprises planned. Plus, we look forward to connecting with the community and sharing how we support the students and teachers from all 5 public school districts with our literacy programs, teacher innovation grants and scholarships.” said Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director of the SCV Education Foundation.
This is all made possible with the support of: our presenting sponsor PSOMAS, Valencia Auto Center, Camping World, Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts, MB2 Raceway, and Snow Orthodontics as well as our media sponsors SCVTV, KHTS, Santa Clarita Magazine, and the Signal SCV. Via Promotions is donating beach balls for the ever popular “Beach Ball Drop”.
The SCV Education Foundation is still looking for sponsors, vendors, and display vehicles.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
