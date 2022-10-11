Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will honor all who have served our nation and dance to caller Mike Kellogg at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The event is $10 per dancer. Dancers are encouraged to bring photos of themselves or family members in uniform.

Valencia United Methodist Church is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination is required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...