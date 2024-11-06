Nov. 9: Free Successor Trustee Training Workshop

Thompson Von Tungeln Trust and Estate Lawyers will host a free successor trustee training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, Calif. 91355.

If you’ve named your children, relatives or friends to be in charge as “successor trustee” of your living trust when you pass away (or become disabled), they probably will have no idea of what to do. What they don’t know could cost your family hundreds of thousands of dollars. And if your successor trustee fails to handle certain tasks promptly and correctly, he or she may be personally liable out of his or her own funds for damages to your beneficiaries.

Attend this free workshop with your successor trustees to learn about these topics and more:

Determine the duties owed to your beneficiaries.

Properly carry out those duties.

Work together with your beneficiaries to avoid conflict.

Resolve any disputes that do happen.

Prove their authority to act.

Access your funds rapidly.

Deal with your creditors and overdue bills.

Avoid an IRS audit.

Determine the value of your assets.

Distribute the right assets at the right times.

Defend against contests.

Avoid liability for self-dealing or conflicts of interest.

Get paid compensation and get reimbursed for expenses.

Set up proper accounting procedures.

Seating is limited. Visit https://www.estateplanningspecialists.com/seminar-schedules.

