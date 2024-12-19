COC Board of Trustees Swears in New Members

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The members sworn in were Darlene Trevino (Trustee Area 1), incumbent Dr. Edel Alonso (Trustee Area 2), Fred Arnold (Trustee Area 3) and Sharlene Rose Johnson (Trustee Area 4).

Johnson was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2025.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as board president,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working together with my fellow board members to ensure the college remains dedicated to its mission of providing a high-quality education to students.”

The board voted to appoint Arnold to the position of vice president.

Trevino was selected to serve as clerk.

David C. Andrus, J.D. will serve as Secretary-Parliamentarian.

During the meeting, COC Interim Superintendent/President Andrus, board members, local government representatives and faculty members also recognized outgoing trustee Jerry Danielsen, who was appointed to fill Board Seat No. 4 in March 2023.

The board meeting dates for 2025 are as follows:

January 22 – Business Meeting

February 7 – Board Study Session, Trustees Onboarding #1

February 8 – Board Study Session, Trustees Onboarding #2

February 12 – Business Meeting

March 12 – Business Meeting

March 26 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

April 9 – Business Meeting

April 23 – Board Self-Evaluation

May 14 – Business Meeting

May 28 – Joint Meeting with COC Foundation

June 11 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

June 25 – CEO Evaluation

July 16 – Business Meeting

August 13 – Business Meeting

September 10 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

October 8 – Business Meeting

October 22 – Joint Meeting with ASG

November 12 – Business Meeting

December 17 – Organizational and Business Meeting

The board meets at the University Center in Room 301, unless otherwise noted. Open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed. Any changes will be noted when the meeting agenda is distributed.

Click here for more information about the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees.

