Oct. 1: Free Home Buyers Seminar at Canyon Country Community Center

Join realtor Tiffany Shields for her free home buyers seminar which will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.

You can learn about the home buying and lending processes, available loan programs, importance of getting pre-approved, understanding the current market conditions and so much more.

Loan officer Natalie Amoroso will also be on hand.

Registration is limited.

To register, click [here].

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, 91351.

