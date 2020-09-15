Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”

This year, due to an abundance of concern in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been reimagined and will kick off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday, Sept. 23 with 17 days of online silent auction bidding, featuring gift baskets and hand-decorated themed bras.

The event will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 10 with delicious menu options and choices for either a responsible social distancing picnic dinner, or a take home dinner from Wolf Creek Brewery. Guests may choose from individual “Racerback” dinner tickets for $50, or VIP “Underwire” tickets for $70, the latter of which also includes a bottle of wine and a swag bag.

Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are also available.

This year’s proceeds benefit programs that assist women and girls in the community, including the support and treatment of breast cancer patients at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and Circle of Hope, local organizations that help women in Santa Clarita pay for mammograms and breast cancer treatment. “Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised over $380,000 since its inception.

Tickets and Sponsorships can be found on the SI Valencia website: https://sivalencia.org/bras-for-a-cause/. Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974.

For event information, please contact VP@SIValencia.org.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Membership@SIValencia.org.