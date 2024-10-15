header image

1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
| Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Saugus High School Fall Concert

The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

The annual Fall Concert will feature a performance of “Haunted Clocks” by composer Brian Balmages, to be performed by the
Concert Band.

The concert promises a diverse program of music, with performances by Saugus High School’s Jazz Combo, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble. under the direction of Saugus High music instructor and band director Evan Block.

The students have worked diligently to prepare an engaging concert that showcases their talent across all bands said Block.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work our students have put into preparing for this concert,” he said. “Each group has its own unique personality and we are looking forward to sharing their performances with the community.”

“The fall concert sets the stage for the 2024-2025 Saugus Concert season. I’m very excited for the bands to demonstrate their mettle,” said Dustin Klassen, tenor saxophone player for the jazz combo and co-drum major for Saugus Centurions Marching Band.

John Lamb, trumpet player for the jazz band, jazz combo and wind ensemble said he is particularly excited about the jazz piece “Jelly Roll,” by Charles Mingus.

“It’s one of our favorite songs and the jazz combo really plays it well,” he said.

The Fall Concert is a perfect opportunity to enjoy live music and support Saugus’ talented young musicians, said officials of the Saugus High Instrumental Music Boosters.

The evening is also a fundraiser for the Saugus Instrumental Music Boosters.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children, 5 and under are free.

The concert will be held at the Saugus High School Forum, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information about the Fall Concert or the Saugus Instrumental Music Program and for information on how to support the music program at Saugus High School please contact Andrew Sherman, Instrumental Music Booster President, president@saugusband.com.

Saugus High School Fall Concert
