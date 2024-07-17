header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
| Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
Water drop


The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that’s designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.

SCV Business Hub is a groundbreaking platform tailored to support businesses like yours in reaching new heights of success.

By activating your membership, you’ll gain access to a wealth of resources and tools aimed at propelling your business forward.

Here’s a glimpse of what SCV Business Hub has to offer:

-Customizable Storefronts: For as low as $19/month or $199/year, you can easily set up your marketplace storefront to showcase your offerings and interact with customers, integrating essential features to prevent customer loss.

-Monetization Funnels: Capture leads, manage data, sell products, services, and subscriptions, and collect payments — all streamlined through your own digital presence.

-Multi-Channel Presence: Increase your visibility across search engines and community digital marketplaces powered by the SCV Chamber with SEO-optimized storefronts. Additionally, integrate your storefronts with social media and existing websites for maximum exposure.

-Community Support: Gain access to a network of business owners, industry leaders, and resources through our community hubs. Join a supportive community environment where you can exchange ideas, collaborate, and grow together.

-Affiliate Program: When Chamber members refer and sign up a new business to the Hub, they receive 15% commission for every business they sign up!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate business to new heights of success. Activate a SCV Business Hub membership today and take the first step toward unlocking a world of possibilities for your business.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year

Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub

SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
FULL STORY...

July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall

July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
FULL STORY...

Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup

Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from ­­­its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season. 
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City. 
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
SCVNews.com