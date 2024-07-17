SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub

The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that’s designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.

SCV Business Hub is a groundbreaking platform tailored to support businesses like yours in reaching new heights of success.

By activating your membership, you’ll gain access to a wealth of resources and tools aimed at propelling your business forward.

Here’s a glimpse of what SCV Business Hub has to offer:

-Customizable Storefronts: For as low as $19/month or $199/year, you can easily set up your marketplace storefront to showcase your offerings and interact with customers, integrating essential features to prevent customer loss.

-Monetization Funnels: Capture leads, manage data, sell products, services, and subscriptions, and collect payments — all streamlined through your own digital presence.

-Multi-Channel Presence: Increase your visibility across search engines and community digital marketplaces powered by the SCV Chamber with SEO-optimized storefronts. Additionally, integrate your storefronts with social media and existing websites for maximum exposure.

-Community Support: Gain access to a network of business owners, industry leaders, and resources through our community hubs. Join a supportive community environment where you can exchange ideas, collaborate, and grow together.

-Affiliate Program: When Chamber members refer and sign up a new business to the Hub, they receive 15% commission for every business they sign up!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate business to new heights of success. Activate a SCV Business Hub membership today and take the first step toward unlocking a world of possibilities for your business.

