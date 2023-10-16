Oct. 20-21: Hart Show Choir Fall Concert, Hart on Broadway

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 16, 2023

By Press Release

The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present its fall concert, Hart on Broadway, on Friday, Oct, 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. on both nights.

This year’s performance features sets from “Kinky Boots,” “Beetlejuice,” “Enchanted,” “High School Musical” and more. Enjoy Hart Show Choirs’ Hart on Broadway at the Hart High School Auditorium, located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available in advance at hhssc.booktix.com or the theater box office on performance days. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby before performances and during intermission.

Hart Show Choir Booster Club, Hart Show Choir parents, Hart Show Choir members and the Santa Clarita Valley business community are sponsors of this performance.

Hart High School Show Choir Director Sarah Anders and the artistic team have worked to spotlight Hart High School students’ talent and provide ongoing artistic leadership opportunities to Hart High School students.

For more information visit HartChoir.com.

