Oct. 20: Rancho Camulos Celebrates a Century of Honor

The Rancho Camulos Museum, off Highway 126 in Piru, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sale of Rancho Camulos from the del Valle family to the Rubel family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.

Only two families have owned Camulos, now designated as a National Historic Landmark.

In October 1924, the del Valles, the 1839 Mexican Land Grant grantees sold Camulos to the current owners, the Rubels.

The public is invited to help celebrate the passing of the torch of preservation from the del Valles to the Rubels.

Enjoy docent led tours, sharing of tales and special exhibits. Bring a picnic. Step back in time to experience where the “History, Myth and Romance of Old California still linger.”

Admission: The suggested donation is $10.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is a 40 acre National Historic Landmark, situated within an 1,800 acre working ranch known as the Camulos Ranch Company. The ranch is bounded by low hills on the north, Piru Creek to the west, the Santa Clara River and the Oak Ridge Mountains to the south, and the Newhall Ranch to the east.

Guided public tours of the grounds and adobe buildings are offered Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For more information and directions visit www.ranchocamulos.org.

