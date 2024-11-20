Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection

The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, “Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection” featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Wanamaker, world-class film historian, researcher, consultant, author, pod-caster and owner of the Bison Archives, will give an interesting and educational presentation on how the early film industry had an impact on Los Angeles’ economy and how it intertwined with the early transportation system and culture of Southern California, publicizing California as a “go-to” destination for the tourist trade. He will explain how Rancho Camulos also played a starring role.

The suggested donation is $10 (cash/check). There will be a book signing and gift shop opportunities.

Reservations are recommended. To make reservations call (805) 521-1501 or send an email to info@ranchocamulos.org.

For Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum information visit Ranchocamulos.org.

The museum is located beside Highway 126 at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru.

