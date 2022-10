Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

By Press Release

Skate on over to The Cube for the Valley Industry Associates meet up Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Cube is a fantastic venue for events – made all the more special by your attendance and The Grille now powered by Maria’s Italian Deli.

Come join VIA for the feel of the first happy “chill” and community warmth of the upcoming holiday season!

For tickets, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...