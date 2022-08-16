Oct. 6: Bingo or Bust Fundraiser to Support the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center

New this year, we will be selling event T-shirts for guests attending. T-shirts cost $25 each. If you would like to support the event by purchasing a T-shirt please click here.
Event tables will be seats of five and we will be doing assigned tables for each guest, if you would like to sit with a particular person or group, please mention their names in the Special Request area on the ticketing page.
The purpose of the event is to help raise vital funds for services provided by the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. Proceeds from this event help fund state-of-the-art equipment and ensure patients have access to superior technology for breast cancer detection.
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
This weekend, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, is excited to host the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a call for service Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., that reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, was engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced it will host a panel of experts to address developments in our local economy including inflation, employment challenges, global influence, changing trends in home sales and more.
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between layers of the skin for people 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection.
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
In tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives as a result of wounds suffered in a war zone while serving in the United States Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001, the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is a tribute to California’s nearly 750 fallen.
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.