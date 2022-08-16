Oct. 6: Bingo or Bust Fundraiser to Support the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary will host the 2022 Bingo or Bust on Thursday, Oct. 6 starting at 6 p.m. to benefit the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center on the campus of Henry Mayo in Valencia.

Tickets are $75 each and include three Bingo cards and dinner generously donated by Jersey Mike’s of SCV.

To purchase tickets please click here.

New this year, we will be selling event T-shirts for guests attending. T-shirts cost $25 each. If you would like to support the event by purchasing a T-shirt please click here.

Event tables will be seats of five and we will be doing assigned tables for each guest, if you would like to sit with a particular person or group, please mention their names in the Special Request area on the ticketing page.

The purpose of the event is to help raise vital funds for services provided by the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. Proceeds from this event help fund state-of-the-art equipment and ensure patients have access to superior technology for breast cancer detection.

For information or questions about the event, please contact (661) 200-1205 or giving@henrymayo.com.

